Are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) about to rise?

Will Bitcoin (BTC) break its pattern from the top?

While Bitcoin was preparing last week to seek the bottom of its symmetrical widening trough (yellow pattern), this week was ultimately rather positive, with a surgical rebound on the low trendline.

Bitcoin Daily Chart (Daily)

As we mentioned previously, this pattern generally ends with a bullish exit of the price. If the odds are therefore on our side for a bullish return of BTC, it will however have to pass above the Kijun Daily at $ 61,000 as well as above the cloud.

If the price were to break the Kijun again, it would then test a breakout of the pattern whose trendline high at $ 71,000 is an important resistance. In the event that the widening bevel would be pierced from above, the price would then go in the direction of the small target at $ 78,000 (height of the start of the pattern carried over to the breakout point), or even the large target at $ 78,000. $ 86,000 (height of the pattern at the rebound location, carried over to the breakout location). Indeed, there are two price targets when breaking such a pattern, the breaking of the first target generally pulling the price towards the second.

👉 Find our guide to buy Bitcoin (BTC)

This configuration would be in line with the Daily wedge breakout signal that we had already spotted in our previous analyzes and which gives a price target of around $ 82,500.

Should the price however contradict the probabilities, a return to the low of the Daily wedge at $ 50,000 would then be considered.

Ether (ETH) finally ready for $ 6,000?

After having made a triple bounce precisely on its Daily cloud at $ 4,000, Ether may well start to rise again in the coming days.

Ether (ETH) chart in Daily

While it was imperative to bounce back from its support at $ 4000 to remain bullish, today we find ETH price around $ 4600. This one managed to regain all its supports of the Ichimoku indicator namely the Tenkan, the Kijun and the Cloud. The Chikou Span (in white) is missing out on prices to give the green light to a breakout of this important resistance level.

Indeed, the target of this previously broken several-month yellow triangle from above is estimated at $ 5,940 and a break of resistance at $ 4,800 should help the price move back towards this target.

Of course, if the price were to correct again, it would most likely come back for the low of the Daily pattern around $ 3,800.

In conclusion

The underlying trend remains bullish for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) which are still moving under significant resistance. Breaking these should allow cryptocurrencies to resume their path to new price records.

👉 Follow our section dedicated to technical analyzes

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the Author: Tagado

Passionate about crypto-currencies since 2017 and a fervent defender of knowledge sharing, I am a YouTuber, crypto analyst and regular trader. Each week, my role is to make you aware of technical analysis by giving you my point of view on the evolution of the price of Bitcoin and Ether, using my favorite indicators such as Ichimoku as well as chartist patterns.

All articles from Tagado.