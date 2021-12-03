are PCR tests effective?

PCR tests are still effective against the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron and studies are underway to measure the effectiveness of other diagnostic tools, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

“Widely used PCR tests continue to detect infection, including infection with Omicron, as we have seen with other variants as well. Studies are underway to determine if there is an impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests, ”the WHO said in a statement.

While the pandemic has already claimed more than five million lives worldwide since the end of 2019, the UN agency described the new variant on Friday as “worrying”.

Identified in South Africa, Omicron pushed many countries to close their borders to southern Africa when they had sometimes barely reopened to the world.

Preliminary data suggests that the Omicron variant presents “an increased risk of reinfection” compared to other variants including Delta, dominant and already very contagious, according to the WHO, which indicates that more information on this subject will be available in the reports. days and weeks to come.

Never has a variant caused so much concern in the world since the emergence of Delta.

WHO does not yet know whether Omicron is more easily transmitted than other variants.

“The number of people testing positive has increased in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether this is due to Omicron or to other factors,” she said. indicated on Sunday.

WHO also does not know whether it causes more severe forms of the disease. According to the statement, “Preliminary data suggests an increase in hospitalization rates in South Africa, but this could be due to the increase in the total number of people infected,” rather than Omicron.

For the WHO, there is currently no information to suggest that the symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those caused by the other variants, but it will take “several days to several weeks to understand the level of virulence of the variant”.

According to the WHO, a SARS-CoV-2 variant is considered to be of concern when associated with one or more changes, such as increased transmissibility or virulence, decreased effectiveness of health measures public and social or diagnostic tools, vaccines and treatments available.

There were so far 4 other variants of concern, the highest level: Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Further down the scale, there are the “variants to watch” (Lambda and Mu).

SL (with MAP)