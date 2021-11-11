Artist Beeple sells his NFT work “Human One” at auction for $ 29 million

“Human One”, a physical and digital work

Artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, has just produced his very first hybrid work combining physical and digital art: Human One.

On its Twitter account, the famous auction house Christie’s revealed that the work sold for nearly $ 29 million.

Interestingly, the sculpture was estimated at $ 15 million by the company. By the way, the buyer who won the auction would be Ryan Zurrer, a former partner of Olaf Carlson-Wee’s Polychain Capital company.

This achievement is a 2-meter-high sculpture of a person in a spacesuit who moves through different landscapes, even climates.

For the artist, the sculpture represents “the first portrait of a human born in the metaverse”. In addition, the latter specifies that he intends to make his work evolve over time, in particular by changing the landscapes of the character.

In addition to this physical sculpture, the work is also accompanied by a non-fungible token (NFT) whose deed of ownership is issued on the Ethereum blockchain.

Beeple, a famous artist in the world of NFT

The development of NFTs has accelerated since the legendary sale of the digital work “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS”.

Indeed, Beeple sold its NFT, through the house of Christie’s, for $ 69.3 million. A record for this type of sale.

This digital work is an image measuring 21,069 pixels wide and 21,069 pixels long, the result of a collage of 5,000 works by the artist.

The adventure began on May 1, 2007, and the artist set out to create a new work of art every day of her life. The latter has not missed a single day for nearly 14 years.

The NFT sector is starting to create a significant place for itself in the art world, and there is no doubt that it will become more important thereafter.

