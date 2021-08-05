ASEAN covid deltalam Explore the destiny of each nation – Live News

ASEAN slumps – CNN reports on COVID-19 situation The delta strain is prevalent in Southeast Asia. Governments are trying to contain the outbreak fully. But when the vaccination rate is still very low causing the outbreak to spread beyond control.

There are also many obstacles. and the shortage of hospital beds Medical equipment and oxygen, including strict measures such as lockdown, shutdown of factories in epidemic areas

Asean has a very low vaccination rate, according to statistics from Our World in Data, Vietnam vaccinates less than 1% of the Thai population, about 5 percent, the Philippines, 7.2%, and Indonesia, at 7.6%, which is contrary to the number of cases. The new rising continually

Vietnam

Last year, Vietnam played a very prominent role in curbing the spread of COVID-19, but this year, the situation has been reversed. Especially in Ho Chi Minh City, the lockdown in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Johns Hopkins University has said 177,813 people have been infected, of whom more than 85 percent were infected in the last month alone. Of the 2,327 deaths, half of them died in the past month. while only 0.6 of the 96 million people have received the full dose of the vaccine.

Indonesia

The epidemic is causing more than 50,000 new infections each day. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 354 million, of which 1.2 million were infected last month. The death toll exceeded 100,000 on Wednesday.

Experts say Indonesia is taking the blame for not enforcing strict lockdowns and not investing in a system to track people who are in close contact with patients, pushing it to the highest levels of epidemic control measures in many cities. the whole jakarta Java and Bali for another week

Malaysia

Despite Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown But the number of new infections and deaths has continued to rise.

The cumulative number of infections has now crossed 1 million and there were 19,819 new cases on Wednesday, up from 7,000 average new cases a month last month. That rose to 257 and it was also New High.

People are outraged by the government’s failure to contain the outbreak, causing hundreds of Malaysians to break lockdown orders in Kuala Lumpur. Lamper protested to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, while opposition lawmakers also urged the prime minister to resign.

Thousands of medical workers protested last week over crowded hospital conditions with COVID-19 patients. But the bed and the ventilator were not enough.

Thai

The number of new cases and daily deaths hits New Highs almost every day. Amid the shortage of hospital beds in Bangkok And it has to ask for help from 400 rural doctors to test for Covid-19. in densely populated community areas

on tuesday The government expanded the lockdown to 29 provinces, putting nearly 40 percent of the country’s population in control. But thousands of people broke the lockdown rules to protest against General Prayut Chan-ocha on Sunday.

While the first dose of vaccination is available, 23 percent of the 70 million population has received the full dose of the vaccine.

Myanmar

Myanmar is in trouble both the political crisis and the COVID-19 As a result, the number of new infections rose from an average of 100 a day in June to 5,000 a day, bringing the total number of infections to 315,118 and 10,373 deaths, but doctors and volunteers estimate the number. Actually, probably higher.

Myanmar hospitals lack both beds and oxygen, as well as medical personnel, causing COVID-19 patients. Choose to separate yourself and treat yourself at home.

The United Nations estimates that only 40 percent of the country’s medical devices are still functional, while healthcare workers are targeted politically for their pro-democracy campaigns.

At least 260 medical personnel or equipment have been attacked and attacked since the Feb. coup, and at least 67 medical personnel have been detained.

More than 600 doctors and nurses have been arrested, prompting international calls to urge the UN to ask Myanmar to stop targeting medical personnel, which it considers it a “death in the country”. “Casefire during COVID”

