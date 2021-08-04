ASEAN set up Brunei Special ambassador for Myanmar deals Even though the coup junta wants Thailand – fresh news

ASEAN set up Brunei Special ambassador for Myanmar deals Even though the coup junta wants Thailand – fresh news

ASEAN Establishes Brunei – Reuters reported that ASEAN took months to select and appoint Brunei’s Deputy Foreign Minister Eriwan Yousof. Be an ASEAN Special Envoy to End Violence Mission It also opened talks between the junta and anti-government parties in Myanmar. Since the coup d’état on February 1, 2021

Follow the news, press follow, live news

During the competition as a special representative for Myanmar affairs including Thailand and Indonesia. The 10 ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting broke the stalemate by appointing Mr. Eriwan. with the determination of humanitarian assistance missions

The AP news agency reported that Mr. Eriwan was one of four candidates for the position. The people supported by the Myanmar government are Thai diplomats. But in the end, the selection came down to the representatives from Brunei.

In addition, the decision reflected that the Myanmar junta wanted to rely on support from ASEAN. when being condemned by many countries

Sitharto Suriyodipuro, Head of ASEAN Cooperation Team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters in Jakarta that the process of persuading Myanmar to accept the ASEAN ambassador and negotiations That’s very hard He and Mr Eriwan will write a timeline on the mission to help reduce violence. and meet all parties involved

Mr Sitharto said This joint statement does not mention that ASEAN recognizes the military government

“Myanmar now has to cooperate in the context of ASEAN. Because the success of the ASEAN special envoys will be the success of Myanmar in ranking the crisis that is now multi-layered. related not only to politics also includes the economy and worse with the COVID-19 situation,” Mr Sitharto said.

However, after ASEAN set up Brunei Become a special ambassador At this preliminary, it is unclear whether When will the Myanmar military leader allow the ASEAN Special Envoy to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the coup? They were also prosecuted for a long time.

Since the coup The military government has cracked down on more than 900 people who have resisted, and the death toll among the military police has also been rising as armed groups have sprung up across urban and rural areas.

General Min Aung Lai, the head of the junta, appointed himself prime minister. It promises to hold elections in the next two years and cooperate with ASEAN to find a political solution.

On the same day, Ms. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State for the United States Meet and talk with representatives of the government in exile. It was the first meeting between top US officials and anti-junta groups.

The representative of the Myanmar government in exile is Xin Mar Aung, who is the foreign minister of the National Unity Government. Discuss with the US Secretary of State to find a way to restore democracy including supporting the movement of the United States’ democratic group It also finds ways to combat the COVID-19 epidemic situation.

A few hours before the talks, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Discuss with ASEAN representatives and called on ASEAN to urge the Myanmar military government to end the violence. release of persons who have been unjustly arrested and immediately restore democracy

…………

Read previous news :

Min Aung Lai extends state of emergency until Aug 66 Election for sure Now I want to be Prime Minister