Asset manager Grayscale creates fund for Solana blockchain SOL

Solana’s SOL arrives at Grayscale

The juggernaut Grayscale, specializing in the management of crypto-assets with institutions, has just created a fund for the SOL of the Solana blockchain. The announcement was made on Twitter, via a short video:

The digital asset class is growing, and we’re expanding our offerings along with it! Gain exposure to $ SOL, the native token of the @Solana network, through new Grayscale #Solana Trust. Learn more: https://t.co/QiT6u0xI7h pic.twitter.com/KAxRZAriRl

– Grayscale (@Grayscale) November 30, 2021

When looking at other funds Grayscale offers, it’s not all that surprising that the company decided to create a fund for SOL. The native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain thus joins the funds for Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), the MANA of Decentraland, the FIL of Filecoin or even the BAT of the Brave crypto-browser.

“Over the past 8 years, Grayscale has been at the forefront of providing investors with effective exposure to the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem,” said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale.

Michael Sonnenshein adds that the Grayscale product family will continue to grow over time. In addition to creating specific funds for new cryptocurrencies, Grayscale could unsurprisingly offer new investment vehicles to institutions.

“In the minds of many investors, there is a continued appetite to invest in Solana,” concludes Michael Sonnenshein. “In a sense, it’s a more profitable blockchain [qu’Ethereum], and today we see over 500 decentralized applications and around 1.2 million monthly active users on the network. When you take a step back, and see how quickly this blockchain has been able to gain momentum, it’s certainly quite impressive. “

👉 On the same subject – Grayscale is launching a fund dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi)

On the way to the top 3 capitalizations?

Solana’s SOL, which at the time of this writing ranks 5th among the most capitalized cryptocurrencies on the market with nearly $ 66 billion, has indeed experienced pharaonic growth since the start of the year. 2021.

In addition, the ecosystem of this fast and inexpensive blockchain has grown rapidly. Between decentralized applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or even video games using the blockchain, Solana is gradually accumulating users from other blockchains, in particular Ethereum.

Grayscale is giving SOL a significant spotlight here, which now enjoys even greater exposure with US institutional investors.

Will this be enough for the SOL to climb to 3rd place among the most capitalized cryptocurrencies and dethrone Binance’s BNB? Answer, maybe, in the next few weeks.

👉 Find our complete presentation of Solana and its SOL token

