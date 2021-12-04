Audit firm CertiK raises $ 80 million to continue securing ecosystem

CertiK raises $ 80 million

This new funding was announced this Wednesday, December 1. CertiK, a company specializing in auditing decentralized finance protocols (DeFi), raised $ 80 million in a series B2 financing round. This brings the total valuation of the US company to over $ 1 billion. The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital and involved several renowned investors, such as Tiger Global, Coatue Management and GL Ventures.

🎉Exciting News

We have recently closed an $ 80M, Series B2 round of financial funding

This is not only the single largest round of fundraising for a company in the blockchain security space, but now brings CertiK’s total valuation to nearly $ 1 Billion🛡️https: //t.co/54YBxyrgUE

– CertiK (@certik_io) December 1, 2021

CertiK is a company performing security audits of blockchain-based projects. In other words, it analyzes the code of smart contracts in order to identify and eliminate the potential flaws present in the protocol. These are then listed directly on the CertiK website, accompanied by an audit report accessible to all.

In just six months, the American company raised more than $ 140 million. Indeed, this fundraising campaign comes just three months after the previous one, which allowed CertiK to raise $ 24 million.

👉 Find all the news about decentralized finance

Objective: to secure the ecosystem

This fundraising campaign seems to be timely. And for good reason, hacks in the DeFi sector have multiplied lately. Over the year 2021, CertiK reports more than a billion dollars in cryptocurrency lost or stolen due to scams. This is about twice as much as in 2020.

As a result, CertiK has seen an increase in demand for security audits from DeFi protocols. American society does not hide it, business is doing well. Over the past year, the company has increased its revenue by 20 times and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Thanks to this fundraising campaign, CertiK and its CEO, Ronghui Gu, wish to continue developing new features to expand the range of security products. Moreover, the previous fundraising allowed the launch of Skynet, a new automatic monitoring platform active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This allows the detection of any suspicious on-chain activity, such as attacks. flash loan type.

“CertiK’s mission is to secure the cryptocurrency world, end-to-end, throughout the lifecycle of smart contracts and blockchains,” said Ronghui Gu, co-founder of CertiK.

To date, CertiK claims to have made its services available to more than 1,800 customers, detected more than 31,000 vulnerabilities in smart contracts and protected more than $ 310 billion in user assets.

👉 On the same topic – A hacker exploits a flaw in the BadgerDAO protocol and steals $ 120 million from users

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the Author: Lilian Aliaga

Freelance writer located between Paris and Toulouse. I want to share my passion for the world of cryptocurrencies with as many people as possible. I am also interested in technical analysis and trading.

All articles by Lilian Aliaga.