Audrey Azoulay re-elected as head of UNESCO

Audrey Azoulay was re-elected on Tuesday as Director-General of UNESCO with massive support from the 193 Member States, the UN organization announced.

Ms Azoulay, former French Minister of Culture, obtained 155 votes out of 169 voters in a ballot held on the occasion of the 41st General Conference of UNESCO.

“My sincere congratulations on behalf of all the Member States on your re-election,” declared Santiago Irazabal Mourao, Permanent Ambassador of Brazil to UNESCO, who has become President of its General Conference.

Elected for a four-year term, Ms. Azoulay took office on November 15, 2017. She succeeded Irina Bokova, the first woman to head UNESCO.

“I see this result as a sign of renewed unity within our Organization. Over the past four years, we have been able to restore confidence in UNESCO and, in many respects, it has also been a matter of giving UNESCO back confidence in itself ”, she underlined afterwards. of the ballot in front of the ambassadors of the 193 member states.

“We have regained serenity, reducing the political tensions that hamper and seeking common positions on issues that once divided. We were then able to give ourselves back a shared ambition, in particular by reviving the tradition of major operations carried out in the field, ”she also rejoiced.

The work of the 41st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization opened Tuesday in Paris with the participation of 193 member countries of the UN agency including Morocco.

The Kingdom, which chairs the group of Arab countries, is represented at this event which continues until November 24, with a large delegation led by the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa.

Several important decisions are expected during this General Conference on issues related to the preservation of heritage, the environment and education.

At the same time, a report called “Rethinking our futures together: a new social contract for education” will be officially launched, followed by the World Meeting on Education, co-chaired by UNESCO and France, which will bring together heads of state, more than forty ministers of education and representatives of international organizations.

The meeting will also be marked by the formal launch of the High-Level Steering Committee for SDG 4, a renewed global cooperation mechanism that will play a central role in monitoring Member States’ progress and contributions from international actors, and recommend actions. priority actions for education.

