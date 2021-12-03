Aurory (AURY), the blockchain game that revolutionizes “Play to Earn” with NFTs

This article is written in partnership with Aurory (find out more)

Aurory (AURY), a blockchain game for education

The “Aurory Project” studio powered by the Solana (SOL) and Serum (SRM) platforms aims to introduce players to the world of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in particular through cards. collectable unique and usable in-game.

Aurory’s ambition is to educate new people in the mechanisms of the blockchain, via the prism of gaming.

Recent developments in the video game market as well as that of cryptocurrencies since the Covid-19 pandemic will push the studio to bet on a completely free game, with a view to making it accessible to everyone, and especially to the most curious.

Choosing a “Play to Earn” or “Play to Win” model allows the uninitiated to start acquiring their first crypto-assets and NFTs.

Aurory game preview

A JRPG inspired by large licenses

Not without recalling Dofus and Pokémon, the player will evolve in the universe of “Antik”, an open world populated by “Nefties”.

These creatures inspired by our favorite monsters will have designs that echo various references in the crypto-community.

The user will have the possibility of capturing them with his “Wallet” to subsequently form a team of 3 monsters and evolve through the history of the game. The exploration of the map will be done in 3 dimensions, while the places important ones will be visited in horizontal scrolling.

Strategy and training will be the key words in this Japanese-inspired role-playing game. Different skills will push the player to discover what will be the best synergies in order to defeat their opponents in a turn-based combat system.

Illustrations of Sam, a character in the game

A story and a competitive mode

The single player mode will allow players to discover the universe and its different mechanics, evolving through a story in several chapters, as well as interacting with various characters. This adventure offers newcomers the opportunity to start capturing their first non-fungible tokens, and collect some AURY tokens, which are used to trade various items and NFTs in the in-game market.

Staking these assets then opens up the possibility of accessing the competitive world: player versus player combat. As a reminder, staking is a common investment method in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, where the user locks his digital assets to receive a reward periodically.

With the recent partnership of the TSM FTX esports structure, Aurory seems to be putting its competition in the spotlight. This game mode offers participants an opportunity to compete against the teams of their opponents through tournaments, with various rewards.

Once again, strategy will take precedence here, since it will be necessary to choose a fighter in turn in order to obtain the most suitable composition to achieve victory. Monthly tournaments will reward the best players, ranked according to their level of play and the number of games played.

Nefties non-fungible tokens

An annual competition

The most powerful competitors will be able to challenge each other during the “Aurory Championship Tour”, a challenge for the most gifted veterans, in order to win greater rewards. This annual tournament is not without risk, however: the Nefties who have fallen in combat will disappear forever, which will at the same time reduce the number of NFTs in circulation.

The desire of the developers is to allow a rotation between new and old players. This system will also allow them to continue to fuel the economy of the game by rebuilding their battalion.

Participation requires a “golden ticket”, obtained by winning tournaments or in story mode. It can also be resold by those who do not wish to participate.

These high risks conceal enormous rewards in return:

Rare items; High cash-prize; To be able to participate in the design of future Nefties.

An outward looking internal monetary system

The AURY, the currency that can be used in the game, can also be exchanged on other platforms. Indeed, this token obtainable via the single player and multiplayer modes will allow users to trade. The market offers NFTs, items, and cosmetics that can be used by players.

These exchanges are accompanied by transaction fees, sent to the treasury. Half of this will be used to finance the regular development of the game.

Rewards for AURY holders

Staking his AURYs will be beneficial for the players, since they will regularly receive part of the cash, but also distributions from various NFTs.

Become a land owner

If you want to become a real estate owner, it will be totally possible in the world of Aurory.

Players who acquire a land will have the opportunity to teleport to it in order to shorten their travel time. Moreover, it will be possible to see a dungeon hatch there, the location of which changes weekly.

Dungeons, with different levels of difficulty, but also rewards in the form of NFTs:

Common ; Advanced ; Rare; Legendary.

The other adventurers will also be able to access these places, but in exchange for a tax which will return to the owner.

Developers who listen to the community

The development team wishes to implement new updates as well as various events in order to increase the number of active users.

This additional content concerns new story chapters, new locations, additional Nefties as well as new quests.

The player versus player mode will not be outdone, since special game modes will be developed with the community.

Where is the project at now?

The developers are still working on the output format and future plans for their AURY token. However, they have expressed their desire to apply disinflationary mechanisms, possibly through the regular burning of a few AURYs.

We know that the game will be available only on PC, but a future mobile version is being considered.

For the moment, no release date is officially advanced. Users must therefore be patient before being able to access the final version. However, it will be possible to access a beta version scheduled for November, in order to have a first glimpse of the game.

A first mint took place on August 31, with the creation of 10,000 Aurorians, unique avatars to show support for the project. They will give their owners early access to new game modes, as well as additional content in the Aurory universe.

5 examples of Aurory avatars

In conclusion

Aurory is an ambitious project that stands out for its accessibility. It could open a door to the world of cryptocurrencies for beginners, but also delight insiders.

Holders of non-fungible tokens will be able to use their Aurory crypto-assets in-game in order to continue to obtain new ones, in a fun way. Thus, having better Nefties or objects allows to acquire NFTs of greater value.

Content will be added regularly, so that regulars can continue to discover new things.

Rewarding active players, and taking into account the opinion of its community could make Aurory an essential project in the months to come.

👉 Visit the Aurory website to find out more

This is a sponsored and paid article. Cryptoast has made preliminary research on the products or services presented on this page but could not be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused following the use of a good or service put forward in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

