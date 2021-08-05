Aussies stunned to discover oldest applied geometry Carved clay, 3,700 years old – fresh news

Aussies stunned to discover oldest applied geometry Carved clay, 3,700 years old.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Aussies stunned to find the oldest applied geometry – Aug. 5, The Guardian reports An Australian mathematician has discovered evidence of the earliest ever applied use of geometry. It is a 3,700-year-old clay land from Babylonia.

The clay land, codenamed Si.427, has a sculpture similar to the title deed for the management of the land plot. which is the nature of applied geometry It dates from 1900 to 1600 BC. was discovered in Iraq when the 19th century

Later, Dr. Daniel Mansfield from the University of New South Wales. Australia Follow up and find it at the Archaeological Museum in Istanbul, Turkey after Dr. Mansfield. and Assistant Professor Norman Wild Burger Discover the world’s oldest trigonometric grid-engraved clay make assumption Used to be used as a device to explore the area in that era.

The other clay plate, codenamed Plimpton 322, engraved a picture of a right-angled triangle described by Pythagorean theory (a2 + b2 = c2), which is an equation related to the lengths of each side of a right-angled triangle, e.g. 32 + 42 = 52.

Dr Mansfield said the discovery of trigonometry was not abrupt. I think there will be. Because it is something that must be found from actual use. Their discovery of clays related to the Pythagorean equation started from their discovery of the Plimpton 322 clay until the Si.427 plate was found.

“Si.427 is the sale of land plots. Carved clay in cuniform characters. or wedge-shaped letters on the sheet is a lawn plot and open space including a nearby tower,” Mansfield said.

Experts assume that the triangles on Si.427 have equal base and perpendicular lines. This indicates that the explorers of that time had a process that was able to create accurate straight lines on the land.

“It’s like selling land. We need an officer to help us explore where our true land boundaries are. But instead of using a device to identify coordinates via satellite or GPS like today used Pythagoras in those days,” Mansfield said.

Even the Plimpton 322 and Si.427 clays use the same theory of the Pythagorean triangle. But it happened before the arrival of Pythagoras. Ancient Greek mathematician and philosopher “Father of Numbers” for over a thousand years

Dr. Mansfield said that once the discovery of the Pythagorean Triangle theory would make society much more advanced. as a result of more advanced mathematics The clay soil Si.427 contains 3 sets of Pythagorean triangle numbers: 3, 4, 5 and 8, 15, 17, as well as 5, 12, 13.

The report stated that The Babylonians use hexadecimal numbers (such as counting the current time 60 seconds as 1 minute, 60 minutes as 1 hour, etc.), making it possible to calculate prime numbers. (Numbers that are evenly divisible by 1 or themselves only) Greater than 5 or more is difficult.

Details of Si.427, published in the journal Foundations of Science, say it comes from a time when Babylonians began to favor private land ownership. According to Dr. Mansfield, scientists are aware of the problems the Babylonians are trying to solve.

It also helped shed light on the clay found from that era. It also helps to identify the developments in mathematics that have been developed to solve the quality of life problem.

The puzzle is a number on the back of the clay Si.427, a large base 60 numeral (sexagesimal number) labeled “25:29”, similar to the time 25 minutes 29 seconds.

“Is it a test number? Or is it an area that I have never seen before? or as a result of other measurements It’s something that annoys me a lot. because I don’t know where it came from Until now, I’ve given up trying to figure out what it is,” Mansfield concluded.