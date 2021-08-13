Aussies tighten control Olympic athletes are ordered to quarantine for 28 days, even after they have had all their vaccinations.

August 13, 2021
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has said that the South Australian government’s decision is “exciting”. “cruel and indifferent” to the Olympic athletes very much. after the announcement of the extension of the quarantine period to 28 days

Matt Carroll, President of the Olympic Committee It has applied to the government to suspend a second quarantine for 16 Olympic athletes returning from Japan after 14 days of quarantine in Sydney.

“While other countries is celebrating the victory of the returning athletes. But instead we have to face the most cruel and indifferent problem. Athletes are being punished even though they are proud to represent the country,” Matt said.

Recently, the government announced a lockdown in the capital Canberra. After its first case of coronavirus in a year, a man in his 20s, 400,000 Canberra residents will be forced to stay at home as of 7 p.m., but the lockdown marks Canberra’s first. Following Australia’s nationwide lockdown when the first outbreak occurred in early 2020.

source theguardian.com

August 13, 2021
