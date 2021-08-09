Axie Infinity (AXS) becomes first NFT game to exceed $ 1 billion in sales

Impressive growth in recent months

The crypto gaming market has never done so well, and it shows with the blockchain game Axie Infinity. While it exceeded 500,000 users a few weeks ago, with a weekly income of $ 32 million, the play-to-earn game has just broken a new record: more than a billion dollars in sales according to the site Cryptoslam !.

At the time of this writing, Axie Infinity is:

$ 1.05 billion in sales; 490,000 Ether (ETH) in total; 2.5 million transactions; 428 dollars / 0.19 ETH per sale on average; 490,000 unique sales; Around 91,000 unique buyers in August 2021 with a peak of 215,000 in July.

Almost a fifth of those sales were made last week and three quarters during the last month: $ 230 million in August when it is only the 9th, compared to a total of $ 666 million in July. That is already 1/3 of the sales volume of last month. Summer is going to be hot for Axie Infinity.

An explosion in sales volume in 2021 – Source: CryptoSlam!

This growth was felt in the price of the AXS token, which had increased from $ 15 to $ 43 in less than three weeks.

A bright future for play-to-earn

These numbers are one of the best ways to prove the attractiveness of play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity. These allowing you to earn money while playing are on the rise.

It is not for nothing that fundraising in the world of NFT video games is legion, with a total of $ 476 million in the first half of 2021.

In the space of a few weeks, it is already possible to cite several important ones:

👉 To read on the same subject – Polygon (MATIC) launches a studio dedicated to video games and NFTs

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the Author: Erwan Gallo

Hello there! Interested in the world of crypto-assets, I went from simple PowerPoint presentations to my friends to writing articles on the Internet. The crypto universe is so vast that it allows me to link many of my passions so why not share them with you?

All articles by Erwan Gallo.