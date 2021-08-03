Back the car into the envelope 31 times. The aristocrat reveals the neighbor’s clip Trying for 7 minutes to succeed – Live News

Back the car into the envelope 31 times. The aristocrat reveals the neighbor’s clip Trying for 7 minutes to succeed – Live News

Back the car into the envelope 31 rounds – On August 2, the Daily Mail reports a clip of a woman’s endeavors in England. Which tried to back the car into the envelope 31 times, taking more than 7 minutes, even though the parking area is almost twice the size of the car’s body

The above image is a clip from a private surveillance camera. by the owner of the house at the scene of the street in St. south of london to be published online This resulted in criticism of the woman’s efforts. along with questions about the standards of British driving license training

The clip above is about a minute long (accelerates the playback speed) showing a white Toyota Aygo car trying to retreat over and over again. By retreating up to 31 times to enter the envelope to park at an area that is almost twice the length of the car

While the woman was trying to back the car into the envelope, one time she almost crashed into a parked car. Without giving up the effort until more than 7 minutes elapsed, he succeeded and opened the car door to see his own work with delight.

The owner of this clip is known to be Mr. John Mulvey, 54, who lived at the scene of the accident. Bring the clip to publish in the online world. and has already had thousands of visitors. Mr Malvey said the woman was a neighbor. and not driving much therefore not as skilled as you can see

On the part of those who watched the clip, they expressed various opinions, such as, “How did you pass your driver’s license test? See, we’ve been told that exams in England are too easy.” “We drive this model. It has a rear view camera, isn’t it, fate?” and another said. “Maybe it’s a newbie. I really don’t give up trying.”

The Toyota Aego is a car model that is very popular in England. Due to its easy accessibility, the 17-year warranty is the cheapest. and compact