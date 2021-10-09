Bakkt Collaborates With Google To Expand Consumer Access To Cryptocurrency

Bakkt exchange partners with Google

The Bakkt exchange platform announced on Friday that it had partnered with Google to make cryptocurrencies “accessible to millions of consumers.” “

Bakkt was launched in 2018 by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The platform allows individuals and especially institutions to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. The project already brings together several large companies and big names in private equity such as Fortress Group and Susquehanna.

In practice, this partnership will allow users to spend cryptocurrency with the Bakkt crypto-card directly from Google Pay. This will allow customers to make cryptocurrency payments wherever Google Pay is accepted.

Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt, considers the recent partnership to be representative of his company’s success:

“This partnership is a testament to Bakkt’s position in the cryptocurrency market, which enables consumers to enjoy their cryptos in real time, in a secure and reliable manner. In addition, the partnership with Google Cloud will allow us to continue to build a first-rate innovative platform.

Indeed, Bakkt also said that it has chosen Google Cloud as its preferred provider. Bakkt also plans to use Google’s cloud to develop new analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and geolocation capabilities on its platform.

Bakkt multiplies initiatives

The recent partnership is just one of Bakkt’s many attempts to expand cryptocurrency use cases in the United States. In August, the company partnered with Quiznos to launch a bitcoin payment (BTC) pilot at several Quiznos fast food outlets in Denver.

The organization also worked with Starbucks after its app launched in April. Since then, customers can reload their Starbucks Cards using the app.

Google Cloud is no exception and recently supported Dapper Labs, the company behind the famous NBA Top Shot non-fungible token (NFT) project.

👉To go further: Quiznos fast food restaurants test Bitcoin (BTC) payments with Bakkt

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Florent David

Engaged in the crypto ecosystem since 2017. I am particularly interested in decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum 2.0 and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

All articles by Florent David.