Bangladesh shock Tragic wedding party “Lightning” kills 16 lives, groom injured

BANGLADESH SHOCK – On Aug. 4, AFP reports a mass tragedy in Bangladesh. After lightning, the wedding party within seconds in the Greater Rajshahi In the northwest, 16 people were killed and the groom was injured.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

The local government said Several lightning bolts came as the group had just left the ship at Shibgunj. which is a city by the river to avoid a thunderstorm The bride did not attend the ceremony after the wedding.

The incident occurred as a severe monsoon storm lashed Bangladesh. And it rained for a week in the Cox’s Bazar in the southeast of the country. Twenty people have been killed, including six Rohingya refugees.

There are hundreds of lightning deaths in Bangladesh each year. Official statistics indicate that More than 200 people died from lightning in 2016, of whom 82 died in a single day in May 2016. However, many of the deaths have not been officially recorded.

An independent monitoring agency recorded at least 349 lightning deaths, some experts said. Deforestation kills more people. Bangladesh has initiated planting of hundreds of thousands of palm trees to mitigate the effects of climate change. and reduce the number of deaths from lightning

Related news:

Lightning kills 11, rains ‘selfie’ on Amer Fort, dozens injured