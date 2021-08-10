Bangladesh to inject Sino Farm into Rohingya, 1.4 million sicknesses across the country

BANGLADESH TO INVEST IN SINOFARM – Aug 10, AFP and the Straits Times reported that Bangladeshi authorities are continuing to vaccinate Rohingya refugees. medicine to stop the spread of the deadly virus in the refugee camps The Bangladesh Ministry of Health revealed that it had found a case of COVID-19. More than 2,600 people have accumulated in Rohingya refugee camps and at least 29 have died.

While the epidemic situation in Bangladesh is still serious There are more than ten thousand infected people daily. As a result, the cumulative number has risen to nearly 1.4 million, of which 98 percent are delta (India) cases, with nearly 23,000 deaths.

Mahbubar Rahman, director of local health revealed that the first phase of the vaccine program Approximately 48,000 refugees will be injected by authorities. Refugees aged 55 and over will receive the Sinofarm vaccine. Volunteers will travel to sneeze shelters to help educate refugees about the importance of vaccination.

