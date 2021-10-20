Biden administration unveils plan to immunize children ages 5-11

The White House on Wednesday presented a plan to “quickly” vaccinate children aged 5 to 11, after the green light from health authorities for Pfizer’s first COVID-19 vaccine for this age group.

“In anticipation of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Independent Advisory Board meeting on October 26 and the CDC’s Independent Advisory Board meeting on November 2 and 3, the Biden administration today announced a plan to ensure that while a vaccine is licensed for children aged 5 to 11, it is quickly distributed and made available to families in a convenient and equitable manner across the country, ”the White House said in a statement. communicated.

The Biden administration “worked with Pfizer to change the packaging of pediatric doses to make it easier for pediatricians, family physicians and other providers to immunize children,” said Jeff Zients, COVID-19 response coordinator of the White House, during a press briefing.

“We know millions of parents are waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group. And if the FDA and CDC clear the vaccine, we’ll be ready to receive shots, ”he said, adding that the United States has secured enough supplies to immunize every child in the country.

According to data reported by the media, cases of coronavirus in children have been on the increase since the start of the school year.