Biden allows Hong Kong residents to stay in the United States for an additional 18 months.

Biden – On August 6, the BBC reported that US President Joe Biden said Hong Kong citizens would be offered a temporary stay in the United States for 18 months as Hong Kong’s freedoms were compromised by mainland China. harassment As a result, thousands of Hong Kong citizens in the US may benefit from the policy.

Biden said the decision was a consequence of coercive foreign policy. and China undermines the remaining democratic processes and institutions in Hong Kong, limiting academic freedom. and suppressing freedom of the press

After the arrests of more than 100 activists and opposition politicians under the new Chinese security law against Hong Kong that came into effect last year. which provided for the separation of Hong Kong overthrow of the government terrorism and conspiracy is a crime

However, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Criticizing the actions of the US government It is a distortion and neglect of the truth. and interfere in China’s internal affairs.

while the Hong Kong office China’s foreign ministry said the United States was involved in anti-China plots and causing chaos in Hong Kong.

The US leader’s stance has made it clear that the US wants to fight the collapse of democracy in Hong Kong. It warned companies of the risks of doing business in Hong Kong under the new security law.

The US government has released 155,000 Hong Kong citizens entering the US in 2019 and 23,000 in 2020, however serious criminals will not be eligible to remain in the US.