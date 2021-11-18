Biden signs $ 1.2 trillion bill

US President Joe Biden signed with great fanfare on Monday in Washington the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in what was his first major legislative victory at the end of the day. a bitter standoff with Congress.

Mr Biden hosted lawmakers from both parties, Congress and state and local governments on Monday at the White House to celebrate the passage of the bill and boast about what he says means a life transformation daily life of many Americans.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life will change for the better,” Biden said in a speech on the occasion.

“The bill I am about to sign is proof that despite cynics, Democrats and Republicans can unite and get results. We can do it. We can get real results for real people, ”welcomed the US president.

The legislation provides for massive investments in roads, bridges, waterways, among others. It is the largest public works law since former President Dwight Eisenhower created the interstate highway system in 1956.

This plan will cost $ 1.2 trillion over eight years and include more than $ 550 billion in new spending.

White House officials hope the passage of the bill will be a boon to Mr. Biden’s popularity rating, down one year from the 2022 midterm election. The president is due to visit the New Hampshire and Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday to present specific projects that will benefit from this legislation.