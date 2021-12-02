Binance activates a new burn mechanism for its BNB token

A new burn mechanism for the BNB token

On its Twitter account, Binance has just announced the activation of BEP-95 (Binance Evolution Proposal), a new burn mechanism for Binance Smart Chain (BSC) transaction fees.

This new mechanism thus provides for burning 10% of the transaction costs resulting from each block.

“Each block will burn a fixed ratio of gas costs collected by the validators in each block. This combustion ratio is adjustable by governance, ”said a Binance Smart Chain team member.

Obviously, the objective of this project is to reduce the supply of BNB tokens in circulation and to give more powers to validators.

This new update can be seen as the equivalent of Ethereum’s proposal EIP-1559. The idea is to integrate additional disinflationary pressure on the token, which tends to increase its price in the long term.

It is interesting to note that this initiative was unveiled last October by the exchange. Moreover, the project had been the subject of a vote to know if the validators were “for” or “against” the implementation of this additional burn mechanism.

From now on, Binance will combine two solutions to reduce the supply of its BNB token. In addition to the burn mechanism introduced by its BEP-95 proposal, the exchange will keep its old system which allows it to burn tokens on part of the trading costs linked to the use of the platform.

This operation takes place every quarter and depends on the volume of trading that took place over that same period. That’s why, last July, the exchange burned nearly $ 393.6 million worth of BNB.

👉 To discover – Binance burns $ 595.3 million of BNB – A record amount for the platform

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and could not be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused following the use of a good or service put forward in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the Author: Anthony Bassetto

It was in 2017 that I discovered cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Also, I would like to share with you the news of this sector, which is in full swing, so that you can be up to date with the latest news.

All articles by Anthony Bassetto.