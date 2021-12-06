Binance still targeting UK, despite hostility from local regulators

Binance UK rising from the ashes?

The sprawling trading platform had started to tackle Europe, with local branches. But Binance had encountered unequaled aggressiveness when it tried to set foot in the UK. Last June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the local regulator, had simply banned Binance UK from operating on British soil.

As a result, several major UK banks began to reject transfers to the international version of Binance. This had been the case with Barclays in July, a few days before the British branch of Santander.

All this had triggered a wave of international mistrust, Binance finding itself under fire from several regulators. To the point that the biggest world exchange had to review its communication: it has been showing its white paws for several months.

Binance determined to gain a foothold in the UK

But as The Telegraph reports, if the United Kingdom has been one of the territories most openly hostile to the exchange platform, the latter nevertheless intends to establish itself there. For that, she wants to get the sesame: a license from the FCA.

To do this, what might become Binance UK has hired compliance specialists, and FCA alumni, to make sure it’s in good standing. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance confirmed this will:

“We are fully re-engaged. We are making major changes in organizational structures, product offerings, our internal processes and the way we work with regulators. “

According to Zhao, Binance will become an FCA registered entity within 6 to 18 months. The development of a separate branch is only an option for the moment according to the CEO of Binance, the firm being able to choose to register in its international version.

Europe seems in any case to be the new hook for Binance. It appears that the firm has chosen Ireland to establish its head office, and it has mentioned several initiatives to establish itself at the local level. The new version of Binance therefore intends to play with regulators, rather than against them.

