Bitcoin (BTC) dominance falls as altcoins hang

Bitcoin dominance on the decline

The dominance of Bitcoin, that is to say the share of total capitalization of the cryptocurrencies that it represents, had already tended to decline during the year. While it gathered more than 70% of the total market cap last January, it was overtaken by altcoins at the start of the year. In April, Bitcoin’s dominance had passed the fateful 50% milestone: altcoins have since then represented more than half of the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies.

And the recent fall in prices has only accelerated the trend. The numbers vary depending on the data aggregator, but the dominance is believed to be around 40% currently, having fallen steadily since the end of October:

Bitcoin Dominance Percentage – Source: TradingView

According to data from CoinGecko, that percentage even reached 38% this morning. The capitalization of BTC has still not climbed above $ 1 trillion, although the price has partially recovered from its big scare:

Bitcoin price is partially recovering from its fall – Source: TradingView, BTC / USDT

The price of BTC indeed shows this morning 48,200 dollars, with a capitalization of 914 billion dollars. The $ 50,000 mark appears to be the cryptocurrency’s new short-term target.

Altcoins fare (a little) better

What sparked the comments during the sharp drop in Bitcoin’s price is that some altcoins appear to have partially dissociated themselves from BTC price movements. This was the case for Ethereum’s ETH price, which fell “only” by -3.9% over the week (against -15.2% for BTC currently).

It should also be noted that Solana’s SOL loses -5% over the same period, where her comrades show more double-digit drops. Special mention also for the LUNA of Terra, which has the boldness to progress by + 24.3% over the week, ignoring the bloodbath.

A lasting trend?

This is a trend that seems to be starting to take shape with the latest BTC price movements: altcoins are said to be less subject to the moods of the biggest cryptocurrency. This suggests that their value propositions are now more distinct in the minds of investors than they have been historically.

This is an interpretation that we find in a recent report by Messari, which explains that BTC and ETH are not considered in the same way … But that a “flippening” is not ready for it all the same. ‘to arrive :

“The probability of a ‘flippening’ in 2022 is maybe 20%. […] If ETH manages to beat BTC, it won’t be because it is a superior currency, but rather because the market gives more value to the most unique computing platform. […] and its growth potential, rather than digital gold. “

However, this remains notable, and it shows that the queen of cryptocurrencies has stood out from Ethereum and its flock of “killers”. We will therefore continue to observe the trend in the coming months.

