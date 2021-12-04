Bitcoin (BTC) drops nearly $ 10,000 in 1 hour

A brutal fall

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a sharp drop of almost $ 10,000 in just 1 hour. The price of BTC rose from $ 52,000 to $ 42,000 in less than 60 minutes before rebounding to $ 47,000. So, the price of BTC has dropped by around $ 15,000 in the past 24 hours. It was trading at almost $ 46,900 at the time of writing.

Evolution of the Bitcoin price over the last 24 hours – Source: TradingView

At the same time, Ether (ETH) held up better and lost around 14% in 24 hours with a low of around 3,500 dollars. The top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization all fell by more than 10% in 24 hours led by Polkadot (DOT) and a decline of 21%.

As panic set in, leveraged positions unwound and traders capitulated. According to the Coinglass site, approximately $ 2.5 billion in positions were liquidated during the last 24 hours.

According to Coinglass, more than 80% of liquidations were in long positions. Bitcoin represents 60% of these liquidations. Binance and Okex accounted for around 58% of all liquidations.

Liquidation during the last 24 hours – Source: Coinglass

What are the reasons for this fall?

The recent announcement of the latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, could be an underlying factor in the recent bearish market sentiment.

The bearish movement has also been attributed to speeches by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, he told the Senate it was time to remove the word “transient” to describe inflation:

“Inflation is manifesting itself in the United States in a pretty serious way. The Fed will have to act a little faster. It would slow down all assets. It would slow down the cryptocurrency market and NASDAQ if we were to start raising rates much faster than expected. “

Excess leverage by traders could also partly explain the violence of the move overnight.

A drop that has not scared the world since El Salvador took the opportunity to acquire an additional 150 BTC at an average price of 48,670 dollars. The country now holds 1,270 BTC in its national reserve.

