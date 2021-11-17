Bitcoin (BTC) – Lightning Network’s Capabilities Continue to Hit All-Time Highs

Lightning Network Continues to Be Adopted by Users

This is a report from the analysis firm Arcane Research which points to the growing adoption of the scalability solution. It shows that the liquidity of the Lightning Network has now reached 3,225 bitcoins. This corresponds to $ 192 million at the current price. The progression has been parabolic for a few months:

Growth in Lightning Network capacity over the year 2021 – Source: Arcane Research

According to Arcane Research, the Lightning Network is turning a corner in terms of adoption, thanks to companies integrating it into their future strategies:

“We’re approaching a tipping point, more and more manufacturers are coming in and bringing new products to market that take advantage of Lightning. “

El Salvador as an adoption factor

As the report notes, the Lightning Network’s liquidity has also jumped since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender. Nayib Bukele’s government has indeed chosen to rely on the scalability solution in order to be able to offer a country-wide transaction system.

In total, 834 bitcoins ($ 49 million at the current rate) have arrived on the Lightning Network since September, when El Salvador became a “crypto-nation”.

The Lightning Network is becoming essential?

Among the “big” projects that make use of the Lightning Network, we can of course also mention Twitter. The social network added BTC tip options, which rely on the scalability solution.

The result of these advances is that another Arcane Research report, released last month, estimated that the Lightning Network could reach 700 million users by 2030. Beyond Network Liquidity , the payment volume has exploded since last September. It is therefore definitely a project to watch in the months and years to come.

