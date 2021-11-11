Bitcoin (BTC) miners plan to turn to nuclear power

Bitcoin (BTC) miners want to go nuclear

Debates about Bitcoin and the environment seem endless since 2017. Discussions seem impossible, because the debate is partisan. Some people on both sides are unwilling to put water in their wine, and it has become difficult to disentangle the true from the false.

On the other hand, we can be sure of one thing, it is the demand, not to say the summons, which is made to the mining pools to go green. While not the trigger, China’s anti-crypto policy is nonetheless an important factor in this growing demand for clean energy.

Although Chinese miners also used hydroelectric power stations, which are no longer in use today, it must be recognized that the energy used was mainly coal. The miners were therefore encouraged to turn to renewable energies such as hydropower, wind, solar and geothermal energy.

However, a source of energy has long been overlooked. It has always been at the center of debates, especially in France, where it represents more than 70% of electricity production. We are of course talking about nuclear energy. And the miners would start to turn to the atom.

Nuclear power seen as clean energy by Bitcoin miners (BTC)

At the recent Bitcoin & Beyond virtual summit, nuclear power was touted as a great opportunity to green BTC mining. Harry Sudok, vice president of GRIID, an American company that helps mining pools use renewable energy at lower cost, went even further.

According to Sudok, the majority of programs and projects to phase out fossil fuels have only proposed solar and wind power as alternatives. The potential benefits of nuclear energy have therefore been neglected, although they would present multiple advantages over coal-fired power stations.

If it is difficult to know the reality of the future programs of all the mining pools, it is true that nuclear energy is not used at all or very little. Projects in this direction are rare. This is why an American company recently communicated about its use of nuclear energy to mine Bitcoin.

Would nuclear power be more efficient at mining Bitcoin (BTC)?

Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of Blockstream, a company that offers blockchain-related services, is not going dead hand. He believes that society has regressed by rejecting any nuclear-related initiative and by favoring wind and solar power.

According to Mow, the latter two sources of energy are more expensive and less efficient than nuclear, and not just for mining.

It now remains to convince the miners that nuclear power can be an asset. We know that the latter tend to turn to the cheapest energy. This is one of the reasons why Chinese coal has long been used.

In terms of carbon-free energy, hydroelectric plants seem by far the most efficient since the surplus energy produced can be used wisely by the miners. However, this requires setting up near a dam or other.

However, for nuclear power, it is not compulsory to be so close to a power plant. However, whatever you do, the future of nuclear power is more in the hands of politicians than Bitcoin miners.

