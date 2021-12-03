Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain analysis – Has the low point been reached?

Bitcoin finds its support

The price of bitcoin (BTC) rebounds. Flooring around $ 53,000, it is trying to break through the weekly cap of $ 59,154.

Daily Bitcoin Price Chart (BTC) – Source: Coinigy

Continuing its evolution within the part of a cluster of volume between $ 54,000 and $ 64,000, Bitcoin is trying to climb upwards although several resistance stands in its way.

Bitcoin Realized Volume Graph (BTC) – Source: checkonchain.com

This week, we’ll take an in-depth look at participants’ profit and loss to see if there is still a chance for sellers to push the price of bitcoin (BTC) south as demand does not appear to be weakening.

Moderate profits and losses

Let’s begin this study by highlighting a fact that, while it may seem trivial, is of utmost importance when it comes to understanding the psychology of the bitcoin market.

On November 2, the total supply of profit-making BTC exceeded a threshold of 95% for the thirteenth time. This phenomenon has been a signal to sell on several occasions in the past.

Indeed, when a dominant portion of the assets is smoldering latent gains, the incentive to sell is all the stronger as the price of BTC approaches a new ATH.

Bitcoin (BTC) profit supply graph – Source: Glassnode

Conversely, it happened on 6 occasions that less than half of the supply in circulation was profitable. These occurrences often mark times of capitulation, a great time to accumulate cheap tokens.

Although the market does not appear to have reached the peak valuation of this bull cycle, the creation of a new ATH has caused some participants to turn a profit.

This behavior is clearly apparent on the bitcoin realized profit and loss chart.

After maximum profit taking in early 2021, realized profits fell drastically during the correction in May before resuming gentle growth in mid-August.

We can then highlight two recent waves of profit taking as BTC printed new highs, on November 20 and October 8.

Bitcoin realized profit and loss graph (BTC) – Source: Glassnode

To compensate, each of the recent ATHs has been followed by a correction causing moderate losses to take place, roughly associated with STHs which, having bought the top, sell off at the sight of a red candle.

These loss-taking periods are each associated with a decision:

Purple: Top buyers part with their tokens in order to limit their loss or redeem lower; Red: Increasing loss taking during a correction, inducing selling pressure on the price and potentially causing a capitulation; Yellow: Realization of loss with the objective of exiting the market. Exhausted participants take advantage of a rebound to sell their token as close as possible to their base cost.

It is therefore encouraging to realize that, despite these cumulative sales pressures, aSOPR, the overall expense profitability ratio, remains above its neutral zone.

Bitcoin (BTC) aSOPR chart – Source: Glassnode

In short: all the expenses made by the market were slightly profitable and only certain STHs suffered enough from this correction to part with their tokens.

The aSOPR rebound is exactly what we expected from this indicator during a base build above 1.

In the future, it will be necessary to watch for a potential acceleration of this ratio, which signaled the entry into the moderate profit-taking phase (phase B) of the market.

Salespeople get away with it

Now let’s take a look at the health of the sellers. It is no surprise that we can see that they have been going through a relatively peaceful period since November 9, with increasingly smaller liquidations amplitudes.

It wasn’t until the recent support of $ 53,000 that we saw a daily liquidation amount of over $ 25 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) short liquidation chart – Source: Glassnode

This figure is also quite low, we can assume that some sellers had already closed their positions when Bitcoin began to rebound.

Nevertheless, these forced purchases, coupled – as we will see below – with strong spot demand were the main drivers allowing the price of BTC to return above $ 57,000.

TheKingFisher testifies to this and highlights the fact that these short liquidations would come in part from Coinbase.

What’s more, the constant sell-out from sellers seems to indicate that the low point of this correction is near – if not already.

This indicator, developed by Ark Invest, is obtained by dividing the percentage of the offer in profit by the monthly average of the price volatility.

It detects the coincidence of two factors: low volatility and high losses, or, in other words, low risk dips.

Bitcoin (BTC) Sellers’ Exhaustion Chart – Source: Glassnode

Although this only partially applies in the current case (high volatility and high losses), this metric was particularly useful for signaling short-term lows as early as the end of July.

Each time its value has fallen below 0.035, the constant has identified, within a few days, a buying opportunity.

By combining these observations with the fact that the price of BTC has just operated a rebound on the realized price of STH, considered as the short-term base cost of the market, it is not risky to assert that this correction to very likely to be finished or to transform into a range.

However, this assertion resulting from the analysis of on-chain data constitutes an argument which deserves to be corroborated by technical elements.

Thus, before confirming this thesis, it would be appropriate to observe:

further shorts closeouts over the next few days; the reinstatement of the eMA 21 which served as resistance to this rebound; a stabilization of the price of BTC above $ 60,000.

Sustained spot demand

Now let’s take a step back to remember that the market has been operating an unprecedented change in its structure since March 2020.

As demonstrated in a previous analysis, trade coffers, market liquidity reservoirs have been falling continuously since March 2020.

Graph of net change in trade position – Source: Glassnode

Although a slight deposit phase has taken place on exchanges since Saturday, the overall dynamics of the liquid supply unequivocally indicates the presence of sustained spot demand, a sign of a paradigm shift among participants, resulting from a behavior of HODLing.

Bitcoin reserves (BTC) chart of exchanges – Source: Glassnode

As tedtalksmacro points out, citing data from MaterialScientist, a huge buy order, placed above $ 53,000, has acted as a wall against potential stop loss chasing red highlights.

This element allows us to confirm that strong spot demand remains from investors and even institutions with the recent purchases of MicroStrategy and El Salvador.

Thus, despite a volatile valuation of the price on the markets, a basic trend is emerging that this correction cannot stop.

As Bitcoin becomes less and less liquid and crystallizes as it matures in the cold storage of long-term investors, its fundamentals are developing as the network and the market expand.

Synthesis

Finally, it seems that the price of bitcoin (BTC) has found a strong support zone at the $ 53,000 level which could be tested again in the coming days to confirm a low point.

Following our observations, we can affirm that:

The profits made by the LTHs in the vicinity of the ATH caused some STHs to realize losses during the recent decline; Sellers are retaining strength although the low point of the correction is likely to be confirmed; Strong spot demand, accompanied by retention of BTC tokens by HODLers, allows the price to maintain its momentum.

