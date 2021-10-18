Bitcoin is approaching its all-time high

The price of bitcoin soared to $ 60,000 on Friday for the first time in six months, a rebound supported by market confidence in the upcoming launch of an index fund (ETF) that could attract new investors.

The best-known cryptocurrency has risen by more than 50% since September 20 and is now trading less than 10% below its all-time high of $ 64,895, recorded on April 14.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is due to render its decision shortly on the application for approval of the first US ETF on bitcoin.

In addition to the global appetite for risk, bitcoin is benefiting from press information on the possible acceptance by the US authorities of bitcoin ETFs, according to an analyst at Markets.com.

These financial products, which already exist for gold, for example, would allow more institutional investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.