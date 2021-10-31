“Bitcoin is mathematically pure”

Steve Wozniak reiterates his love for Bitcoin

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has once again expressed his support for Bitcoin (BTC). According to him, the most famous cryptocurrency is mathematical purity.

In addition, the entrepreneur also believes that BTC can be used “efficiently” for payments and its format is reliable. He then compared Bitcoin to fiat money:

“The US government can just create new dollars and borrow, that is not possible with Bitcoin”

Steve Wozniak had already shown his support for cryptocurrencies. Speaking at an event earlier this year in Mexico, the multi-billionaire called Bitcoin a “technological miracle and asset better than gold.” He had shared his vision:

“Gold is finite and you have to look for it; Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I no longer invest in BTC, but I believe in it for the future. “

Indeed, the entrepreneur had bought BTC before reselling them in early 2018 at the top of the bubble at $ 20,000. He had acquired his first bitcoins in 2016 Steve Wozniak also founded in 2018 a venture capital fund “EQUI Global” focused on the financing of projects focused on blockchain technology.

About the author: Florent David

Engaged in the crypto ecosystem since 2017. I am particularly interested in decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum 2.0 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

