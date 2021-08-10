BitMEX signs deal with AC Milan to put logo on jerseys

BitMEX sponsor of AC Milan

In a statement published on its official website, AC Milan announced that it had signed a sponsorship agreement with BitMEX. The brand logo will be displayed on the sleeves of jerseys worn by players in official competition for the coming season. The duration of the partnership has not yet been communicated, but it is expected to span several years.

The Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange becomes AC Milan’s first official sponsor for this jersey location. The BitMEX brand will appear on the Rossoneri men’s and women’s team kits in all competitions. This includes the Italian league, but also the prestigious Champions League. The club’s esports team, AQM, is also affected.

“Our partnership with AC Milan is the start of an extremely exciting new chapter for BitMEX as we seek to increase brand awareness and improve understanding of the cryptocurrency world,” said the CEO of BitMEX, Alexander Höptner.

The BitMEX logo will first appear on Olivier Giroud’s team-mates’ shirts during the Serie A opener of the 2021/22 season. It will be August 23, when AC Milan face Sampdoria in Genoa.

AC Milan persists in cryptocurrencies

This collaboration also aims to offer privileged access to the world of cryptocurrencies to 500 million Rossoneri fans around the world. According to the statement, BitMEX will offer offers exclusively for registered AC Milan fans. In return, users of the exchange will enjoy exclusive access to the Milan club through unique experiences.

As a reminder, the resident of San Siro is one of the 9 European football clubs to have a fan token (ACM) on socios.com. It is also one of the most active. The platform developed by Chiliz (CHZ) announced today that ACM token holders will have the opportunity to be drawn to meet the football team and to attend their next meeting.

BitMEX is following in the footsteps of several major cryptocurrency and sports partnerships in recent weeks. First, FTX renamed the stadium from the Miami Heats to FTX Arena, before entering into a seven-year agreement with Riot Games to sponsor the League of Legends Championship Series.

Likewise, the exchange Crypto.com has partnered with the UFC to put its mark on its fight kits and has also made deals with Formula 1, the Montreal hockey team and the Lega football league. Serie A.

