Blockchain.com in turn opens up to non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Blockchain.com launches its NFT platform

The news was announced yesterday by the company. Blockchain.com users are encouraged to register for early access to NFT’s service, which is not yet available. It is not yet known when the purchases and sales of non-fungible tokens will be offered.

According to the press release, access to non-fungible tokens remains difficult for the majority of people, which is why Blockchain.com wants to launch an access route:

“The growth and excitement around the field of NFTs is undeniable, but we are seeing many of the same barriers to adoption that we had already seen for cryptos at their origin. More specifically, access to the NFT market is too complex and not very intuitive. “

Blockchain.com already offers an NFT explorer, where you can see the most popular Ethereum projects at the moment. We imagine that the latter will be integrated into the new services of the company.

👉 Find all the news of exchange platforms

Platforms flocking to NFTs

Until then, OpenSea reigns supreme as the main marketplace for NFTs. But is that changing? Yes, if we are to believe large centralized platforms like Coinbase, which is also preparing to launch its NFT services, or FTX, which offers non-fungible Ethereum tokens since this week.

Most of these companies choose a very centralized model, with simplified sales and one-click purchases, sometimes directly for fiat. We therefore find the same model as that which existed during the beginnings of cryptocurrencies.

That is to say, on the one hand, we have peer-to-peer buying and selling services, which are more complex, but decentralized. And on the other, platforms that make life much easier for newcomers, but which have limitations in terms of centralization.

In the cryptocurrency trading industry, DEX and CEX now coexist. We can therefore imagine that the same will be true for the NFT sector, if the companies succeed in their bet and attract novice users thanks to their simplified approach.

👉 To read on the same subject – Coinbase in turn launches into non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Associate Editor on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to unearth the crispest information to share it with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.