Borderless Capital Creates $ 500 Million Fund for Algorand Projects (ALGO)

Borderless Capital invests $ 500 million in Algorand

As Algorand reports, Borderless Capital was already one of its most prominent investors, since the firm had invested $ 200 million in 2019. It therefore reiterates its gesture at the end of the year 2021, with an amount that has more than doubled.

The funds will go to “digital assets that power the next generation of decentralized applications running on Algorand”. Among the various fields mentioned, we find non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the new economy of creators.

Borderless Capital also wishes to support applications that “accelerate the growth of capital” present in Algorand’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The press release specifically cites liquidity mining, lending, borrowing, and of course farming services.

👉 Find all the news about altcoins

A progressing “Ethereum killer”

David Garcia, the founder of Borderless Capital, welcomed the growth of the Algorand project:

“We started Borderless Capital in November 2018, even before Algorand’s mainnet was launched. We are amazed at how much the ecosystem has grown since then, but we believe that this is just the beginning and that we still have plenty of room to continue to grow. “

Several investments show that Algorand is finding its place among the many projects that intend to compete with Ethereum. Two days ago, we learned that a fund of 1.5 billion dollars, called Hivemind, had been launched to “institutionalize investment in cryptos” … And that its main partner was Algorand.

The battle is raging among cryptocurrencies linked to this type of project, but Algorand’s ALGO is not doing badly. It is placed in the twentieth place among the most capitalized cryptocurrencies, and has grown by + 485% over the last twelve months.

👉 On the same subject – Algorand (ALGO) signs a $ 100 million partnership with the Drone Racing League

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Associate Editor on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to unearth the crispest information to share it with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.