Bored Ape, Meebits and CryptoPunks up for auction at Christie’s

NFTs invite themselves again to Christie’s

Although the news had made itself known before on the various networks, it was through a Twitter video that Christie’s officially announced the first sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Asia by an auction house of international scope.

This shows the date from September 17 to 28, 2021 as well as some of the NFTs works that will be sold in Hong Kong.

So far, only three have been formalized:

The CryptoPunk Zombie # 9997; The Bored Ape # 8746; The Meebits # 6337.

The three NFTs officially on sale – Source: Christie’s

Other CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yach Club and Meebits will be on sale during these 10 days of auction. And some of them are already visible on Christie’s wallet

We can observe there:

About ten different CryptoPunks; Four Meebits; Quatres Bored Ape Yacht Club.

All NFTs come from the collection of a single collector, whose identity has not yet been disclosed by Christie’s. However this one has just appeared on Twitter for the more observant under the pseudo Disco.eth, with a profile photo representing the Bored Ape # 8746 scheduled for auction.

What is certain is that he will recover several million dollars in view of the amounts usually spent on these coveted NFTs.

Always higher, always more innovative, always more expensive

Although it may surprise the traditional art market, this auction is no less logical.

Indeed, in the space of a few months, NFTs have only taken more and more space in the media, but also in the ecosystem of crypto-assets.

We can take the examples of different fundraising for NFTs sales platforms, or the sale of an NFT by the artist Beeple at Christie’s for $ 69.3 million.

The most recent example is the sale of a CryptoPunks for 1,500 ETH or $ 4.3 million at the time of the sale.

A price having already increased, while the price of Ether (ETH) recently exceeded 3,000 dollars.

The madness of NFTs is not about to stop and this can be seen in particular by the arrival of different brands on the market, and when Marvel, Coca Cola or Louis Vuitton arrive, they are here to stay.

