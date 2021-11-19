Borrell seized by the European Parliament

After the reactions, through the media, of several MEPs following the unilateral decision of Algiers not to renew the gas supply contract for Europe via the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline (GME), the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell was officially seized on this issue by the European Parliament.

In a written question addressed by MEP Antonio Tajani, former President of the European Parliament, and MEP Massimiliano Salini, the head of European diplomacy was questioned about this unilateral decision by Algeria which endangers the interests strategies of Europe.

“Algeria’s unilateral decision to cut off trade relations with Rabat raises important questions about the energy dependence of the European Union, in particular in view of the increase in the prices of raw materials and, in particular, of gas. natural, which has a strong impact on the electricity and gas bills of European citizens ”, write the two MEPs.

Recalling that the GME was built with funds from the European Investment Bank, the two MEPs wonder if the European Commission will initiate discussions with the Algerian government to obtain an extension of the use of the GME thus ensuring the security of energy supply to the European Union.

The two MEPs also ask Borrell what diplomatic actions he intends to take to deal with the crisis between Algeria and Morocco, at the origin of the non-renewal of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline contract.

Algeria announced on October 31 its decision not to renew the GME agreement. This unilateral act is considered by many European observers and politicians as blackmail on the part of Algiers towards Europe, particularly following the adoption by the UN Security Council of its latest resolution which consolidates the achievements of the Kingdom concerning the question of the Moroccan Sahara.

SL (with MAP)