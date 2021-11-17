Brave offers an Ethereum wallet directly integrated into the browser

Brave Wallet: an Ethereum wallet

As a press release from Brave explains, the native wallet does not require an extension to be installed. According to the company, this has an advantage in terms of security, as the user cannot install a fraudulent “fake” wallet. In addition, this makes it possible to limit the resources used by the browser, unlike a wallet in the form of an extension.

The wallet offered by Brave is a Web3 wallet, i.e. it does not require an intermediary (non-custodial), the funds being strictly secured by the user. The latter can also connect his wallet to “cold” wallets such as Ledger and Trezor.

👉 More info – What are the differences between a custodial / non custodial wallet?

The characteristics of Brave Wallet

Brave’s wallet integrates data from CoinGecko. A partnership with Wyre also allows users to purchase cryptocurrency with fiat currency. Being an Ethereum wallet, it allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps), as well as store non-fungible tokens (NFT).

For now, Brave’s wallet is only available in its desktop browser version, but it will arrive on mobile apps soon, the statement said. Users wishing to test it can simply update the Brave browser to its latest version.

👉 Find all the latest blockchain news

Brave becomes a Swiss Army Knife?

This latest initiative shows that Brave is indeed determined to become a multi-service platform. Focusing initially on its crypto browser, and the Basic Attention Token (BAT) rewards generated, the project gradually mutated.

Last summer, the browser began offering its own search engine, a way to establish itself as a privacy defender against the giant Google. The company is also working on an aggregator of decentralized exchange platforms (DEX), which should be released in 2022.

We also note that although Brave chooses to offer an Ethereum wallet, it is not the only blockchain that is in favor. We thus learned at the beginning of the month that the browser intended to integrate Solana (SOL) and its applications.

👉 More info on the Brave browser

