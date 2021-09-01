Brave users can now withdraw their Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) to Gemini

Brave further integrates the Gemini platform

It is one more exchange platform that becomes compatible with Brave: Gemini announced this new service yesterday. The two companies had already signed a partnership a year ago. It was used to provide wallets to the creators of Brave, in order to collect tips. A Gemini widget was also available on the browser.

Gemini users can now link an existing wallet, or create a new one, which will automatically receive BAT rewards generated by viewing advertisements. This is not the first time that Brave has integrated an exchange platform: the service already existed for Uphold and bitFlyer.

Thanks to this integration, Brave users can spend their BAT at merchants connected to Gemini Pay. The Basic Attention Token can also be used on the Gemini Earn service, which earns annual interest of 3.49%.

Another model for Brave?

Brave’s model allows content creators to be rewarded automatically with the proof generated by viewing advertisements. But it seems that the company has understood that some users choose to accumulate the Basic Attention Token rather than return it, hence this gradual opening up to certain exchange platforms.

Currently, a BAT is traded for $ 0.27. Altcoin has benefited from the general rise in prices this month: it has grown by + 25% over the last thirty days. Over the last twelve months, it has shown an increase of + 137%.

