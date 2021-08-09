Brunei controls the intensity for 14 days. The country’s “first” covid case in 15 months!

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Brunei has tightened control for 14 days – August 9, AFP Xinhua and the Straits Times reported that Brunei authorities have upgraded tight control measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to time 2 weeks

After seven new cases were found on Saturday, August 7, it was the first domestic case in 15 months since May 2020. And as of Aug. 8, 17 more people were diagnosed, including 15 in the country, bringing Brunei’s cumulative number of cases to 347 and at least three deaths.

Brunei’s health ministry said all religious sites would be closed for two weeks, gathering no more than 30 people, restaurants only selling delivery services. Educational institutions to change teaching and learning to an online system It also ordered the closure of fitness centers, stadiums, cinemas, playgrounds, museums, libraries and beauty parlors.

Supermarkets, food stalls and markets are allowed to open at specific times. but must comply with social distancing measures As for the people, it is necessary to wear a mask at all times when going out of their homes. Violators face a fine of 100 Brunei dollars, or nearly 2,500 baht.

Related news: