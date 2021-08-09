Brunei controls the intensity for 14 days. The country’s “first” covid case in 15 months!

Brunei has tightened control for 14 days – August 9, AFP Xinhua and the Straits Times reported that Brunei authorities have upgraded tight control measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to time 2 weeks

After seven new cases were found on Saturday, August 7, it was the first domestic case in 15 months since May 2020. And as of Aug. 8, 17 more people were diagnosed, including 15 in the country, bringing Brunei’s cumulative number of cases to 347 and at least three deaths.

Brunei’s health ministry said all religious sites would be closed for two weeks, gathering no more than 30 people, restaurants only selling delivery services. Educational institutions to change teaching and learning to an online system It also ordered the closure of fitness centers, stadiums, cinemas, playgrounds, museums, libraries and beauty parlors.

Supermarkets, food stalls and markets are allowed to open at specific times. but must comply with social distancing measures As for the people, it is necessary to wear a mask at all times when going out of their homes. Violators face a fine of 100 Brunei dollars, or nearly 2,500 baht.

The government will close all places of worship and postpone social events for two weeks. All educational institutions must return to online learning, including after-school tuition, special needs centers and music classes. Various facilities have also been ordered to close, including gyms, fitness centres, sports facilities, leisure centres, cinemas, internet cafes, playgrounds, driving schools, museums, libraries, galleries, beauty salons and barber shops. LIANHE WANBAO

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in an effort to counter the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei on March 17, 2020. (Photo by Dean KASSIM / AFP)

A man wearing a face mask, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, holds a plastic bag of goods at the Gadong Night Market in Bandar Seri Begawan on March 16, 2020. (Photo by Dean KASSIM / AFP)

