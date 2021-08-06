Carcass of a lion cub 28000 years The scientist was amazed that it was in perfect condition. Like just sleeping – Fresh news

Carcass of a lion cub 28000 years – CNN reports the remains of a lion cub lying dormant in a deep, cold cave in Siberia. arctic region very perfect condition It looked like it was just asleep. Just one touch can awaken the reverie.

Besides the muddy golden fur, the rest of the body was intact, teeth, skin, tissues and internal organs intact. The claws were sharp enough to pinch the finger of a scientist studying the frozen remains of a lion cub that lived about 28,000 years ago.

siberian lion It was nicknamed “Sparta” because scientists initially thought it was male. It was later found to be a female, one of two lion cubs that lived in a cave and roamed the northern hemisphere where mammoth ivory hunters were found on the river Semyuelyakh in the Russian Far Eastern Federation last year. 2017 and 2018

early education The two lion cubs are thought to be siblings because the remains were only 15 meters apart, but a new study finds the age difference of up to 15,000 years because radioactive carbon dating revealed Boris. The second lion cub, 43,448 years old

Mr. Love Dalen, an expert on evolutionary genetics. Center for Paleontological Genetics in Stockholm Sweden and the study authors of the lion cub study say Sparta is the best-preserved Cretaceous carcass ever found with minimal damage.

where the hair is slightly wrinkled, as well as a complete mustache Boris was slightly more damaged. but still in good condition

The two lion cubs were approximately 1-2 months old at the time of their deaths. But Delen and researchers, including Russian and Japanese scientists, said there were no signs of being killed by predators.

Computer X-ray images show that the skull is damaged. The ribs were displaced and many of the bones were distorted, which Mr Dalen expected the lion cubs would have been buried quickly and either died in a landslide or fell into a large rift in the aquifer that had formed. Seasonal and Freezing

During the Ice Age, Siberia was not as empty as it is today. But it’s filled with mammoths, tundra wolves, bears, primitive rhinos, bison and saiga antelopes, and cave lions, which are slightly larger than African lions.

Scientists still don’t know how cave lions adapt to the steep terrain. This is because the landscape has rapidly changing seasons, strong winds, cold and dark winters.

A study published in the journal Quaternary found that the cave lion’s fur was similar to that of an African lion cub. But Ice Age lion cubs had a long, thick undercoat that helped them keep warm in cold weather.

ivory hunter

Mammoth ivory hunters often find fossils such as the hairy rhinoceros, larks, cave bears and puppies that once roamed the Russian plains. Ivory hunters often blow up caves and use high-pressure hoses to open the frozen soil in search of mammoth ivory, a lucrative event that has been praised by ivory carvers and ivory collectors.

Valery Plotnikov, a Russian scientist and co-author of the study Institute of Science in the Siberian city of Yakutsk. Work with ivory hunters says he worked with ivory hunters in pits and ice caves in 2017 in cold and perilous climates.

Poor working conditions and an abundance of mosquitoes led to a weight loss of 10 kg within a month. But the result exceeded expectations because the remains of a cave lion cub were found. Wolf heads and mummified mammoth families

Worryingly, the climate change crisis has caused the Arctic region to warm summers twice as fast as the global average temperature, weakening the frozen soil layer and extending the ivory season.

One of the main reasons more people are searching for ancient ivory is because of the growing demand for mammoth ivory. coupled with longer working hours for ivory

Scientists test frozen remains for infectious diseases, such as anthrax, which are intact before thorough investigations begin. Although Mr Dalen speculated that the frozen remains were unlikely to contain pathogens of the ancient era The sex of the lion cub can be confirmed after a CT scan and genetic gender determination.

After this, Sparta’s DNA sequencing will reveal the evolution of the cave lion, including its unique population size and genetic traits.

