Cardano’s ADA surpasses $ 3 for the first time in its history

At Cardano, the ADA breaks records

The price of the ADA had already approached the threshold of 3 dollars, but the cryptocurrency of Cardano crossed this important threshold early this morning. In just over a day, the altcoin took + 13%, breaking through beyond $ 3.10 before falling back slightly:

This corresponds to a very clear increase of + 2367% over the last twelve months. The ADA is now firmly established as the third most capitalized cryptocurrency at the moment, at $ 98 billion. It is followed by Binance’s BNB, which has a market cap of $ 75 billion.

Smart contracts in the background

The reason for this renewed enthusiasm for Charles Hoskinson’s project is of course the imminent arrival of smart contracts. Last night, Input Output confirmed that Cardano’s testnet is now compatible with smart contracts, a major step in blockchain development.

The next and last step will be the launch of smart contracts on the mainnet, which is scheduled for September 12. Will this make it possible to continue to support this rise in the price of ADA? Response in the next few days.

