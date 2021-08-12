Cargo ships from Thailand Beached in 2 pieces, head-tail, in the Gulf of Japan – fresh news

Cargo ships from Thailand – CNN reported that a ship stranded in northern Japan and broke in two. head and tail separated in the midst of stormy weather until the boat could not move out into the deep water

Cargo ships from Thailand The 39,910-tonne Crimson Polaris ship with 21 crew members departed Thailand. until they ran aground at Hachinohe Bay north of japan Early on Wednesday 11 Aug.

Then on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, the ship broke in two. At a distance of about 4 km from the port, the oil spilled into the sea for a long distance of 5.1 km, 1 km wide, but it was good that no crew was harmed. and patrol boats were able to surround the oil spill area. not to spread to the shore

A Japanese Coast Guard official said that until the evening of Thursday The ship that was split in two remained at the same place. with a cruiser to keep an eye on

Boat stranded, “broken in two”, pumping oil spill almost 12 kilometers away