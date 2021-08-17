ChemDirect Transforms Chemical Purchasing with New B2B Marketplace

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChemDirect, an online B2B marketplace for on-demand, direct ship chemicals from vetted suppliers, today announced the launch of its 2.0 website. ChemDirect brings the chemical buying process online, helping users avoid the long, complex sales cycles and delivery times commonly experienced with traditional sourcing.

The newly redesigned website makes it easier for companies to transparently shop, compare and purchase hundreds of thousands of chemicals sold directly from manufacturers in just a few clicks. By purchasing directly from ChemDirect manufacturers, U.S.-based buyers experience an average fulfillment time of 3½ days and up to 80% in cost savings. ChemDirect offers B2B functionality with a B2C experience that’s easy for technical and non-technical users to navigate, empowering companies of all sizes to streamline their procurement process from research to purchasing decision.

“Traditional chemical procurement was long overdue for reinvention, and ChemDirect is committed to driving this change,” said Tyler Ellison, ChemDirect’s founder and CEO. “Our new website offers buyers one-stop shopping with transparent access to hundreds of thousands of chemicals shipped directly from vetted manufacturers, enabling faster delivery speeds and significant savings. On the sell-side, we’re providing a digital sales and marketing solution with real-time market analytics, allowing suppliers to boost sales, expand markets and build their brand presence.”

ChemDirect 2.0 features a variety of enhancements impacting three key areas of e-commerce — the purchasing experience, account management and supplier storefronts.

Procurement Reimagined

The new website features intuitive filters and e-commerce functionality to help buyers find products and check out more quickly. Packed with mobile capabilities, ChemDirect 2.0 helps customers purchase chemicals with greater ease and cross-platform functionality — creating a seamless user experience across devices. Visitors can also use the website’s new comparability feature to ensure transparent shopping.

Maximized Account Management, Real-Time Insight

ChemDirect 2.0 uses intuitive and familiar design standards to maximize usability and convey complex data in an easy-to-understand interface. The enhanced, unified purchasing experience enables buyers to view and share saved product lists, reorder past products and purchase saved ones quickly and easily, complete with real-time status updates.

Suppliers’ Digital Potential Unlocked

ChemDirect provides suppliers with a digital strategy that enables them to focus on what they do best, producing quality products. Allowing access to tens of thousands of new buyers and real-time market analytics, ChemDirect helps improve suppliers’ online and offline businesses.

Suppliers are given a digital storefront, at no cost, allowing buyers to shop directly and gain immediate access to marketing materials, accreditation certificates and frequently asked product questions.

The new ChemDirect website was created in partnership with McFadyen Digital, a leading marketplace strategy and implementation agency. To learn how to become a ChemDirect supplier, contact us at +1 310-928-1129 or support@chemdirect.com. To learn more about ChemDirect or to request a demo, visit chemdirect.com.

About ChemDirect

ChemDirect is an online B2B marketplace designed specifically for companies that need on-demand chemical supplies shipped directly to them. The ChemDirect platform provides an easy-to-use marketplace that creates connections between brands, customers and suppliers across a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, automobile, beauty and personal care, building and construction, cleaning and sanitation, consumer products, electronics, food and nutrition, healthcare, manufacturing, paints and coatings, and printing and packaging. ChemDirect is backed by leading investors, such as TitletownTech, a venture partnership between Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers. For more information on ChemDirect, visit chemdirect.com, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation. We create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world’s most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on time and on budget. With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the US, Brazil, and India, provide scalable and repeatable results.

During 20+ years of global delivery, McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies, For more information visit mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.