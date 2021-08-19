Chicago Bulls NBA Franchise Joins Socios.com Network

Socios signs Chicago Bulls

In a press release published on August 18, 2021, Chiliz (CHZ) announced that a partnership has been found between Socios.com, the blockchain-based platform dedicated to sports fan engagement, and the NBA franchise. of the Chicago Bulls.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆One More Dance.

We are extremely proud to announce that 6 time champions @chicagobulls have joined the fam. pic.twitter.com/9mLiha9lx1

– Socios.com (@socios) August 18, 2021

The Bulls basketball team is one of the most followed around the world and is considered one of the top three, alongside the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Their supporters notably saw Michael Jordan wearing their red and black colors in the 90s, he who is considered to this day as the greatest player of all time.

“At the Chicago Bulls, we are proud to identify innovative ways to engage our fans around the world, and we are delighted to partner with Socios.com to help us achieve this,” said Matt Kobe, the vice president of the Illinois franchise.

As the team’s official partner from the 2021-22 season, Socios.com will provide “opportunities for fan engagement through monthly Twitter polls”. They will also have a display in the stadium visible on television during the Bulls’ home games. In addition, they will have the rights to the brands and the Bulls logo, a significant vehicle for raising awareness about cryptocurrencies.

At the time of writing, Chiliz has not officially announced the release of a fan token. News that should arrive in the coming weeks.

👉 Also read – Lionel Messi will receive part of his salary as a fan token from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Socios expands to American sports

The start-up Socios says it is “driven by the conviction that the transition from passive fans to active fans is essential for the future of sport”. By leveraging blockchain technology, its ambition is to provide the world’s leading sports organizations with the necessary tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The Chicago Bulls join a network of more than 50 major international sporting entities on the Socios.com roster. This includes a number of great F1 teams, esports teams, but above all several giants of European football. It includes Paris Saint-Germain, whose PSG token recently saw its price double following the announcement of the signing of the five-fold Golden Ball, Lionel Messi.

“Socios.com has major plans for global expansion and will strengthen its presence in Europe, while aiming to launch many other fan-tokens in the United States,” announced Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz .

Recently, the Socios platform has particularly turned to the American sports scene. Last April, the Professional Fighter League, an American martial arts league, became the first American organization to join the platform. A few days later, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL (United States Hockey League) followed suit.

As for basketball, the signing of the Chicago Bulls is part of the “7 days 7 teams” challenge led by Socios on their Twitter page. Very simply, the concept is to announce each day for a week a new partnership with an NBA franchise. The Bulls are therefore the fifth to join the list, after the Sacramento Kings, the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets.

👉 On the same theme – French esports giant Vitality launches its fan token on Socios.com

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the Author: Lilian Aliaga

Freelance writer located between Paris and Toulouse. I want to share my passion for the world of cryptocurrencies with as many people as possible. I am also interested in technical analysis and trading.

All articles by Lilian Aliaga.