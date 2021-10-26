China confines a city in the northwest

The city of Lanzhou (northwest), which has four million inhabitants, was imposed on Tuesday by the Chinese authorities due to a rebound in cases of Covid-19, a hundred days before the Olympics Beijing winter.

All the districts of this city, capital of the province of Gansu, will be subjected to a “closed management” with a strict control of movements, announced the municipality.

Any exit outside the home will now be possible only for “essential purchases”, an imperative linked to the epidemic, or “emergency medical treatment”, said a statement from the authorities.

China nationally reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 of local origin on Tuesday. While the figures may seem paltry compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics from February 4, 2022.

The Chinese authorities, which practice a policy of “zero tolerance” towards the virus, reacted swiftly, imposing restrictions and organizing mass screening campaigns in the affected regions.

