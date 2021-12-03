China shuts schools, cancels hundreds of flights

China on Friday canceled hundreds of air flights, closed schools and suspended tourist activities after the discovery of Covid-19 cases in Shanghai. A few months before the Olympic Games which will begin in Beijing on February 4, the country wants to limit the risks of contamination at all costs and is practicing a health policy which aims for “zero infection”.

Three already vaccinated individuals, who had traveled together last week in the vicinity of Shanghai, tested positive for Covid-19, local authorities announced Thursday. To avoid any transmission of the virus to other regions, more than 500 flights were canceled Friday from the two airports in the Chinese economic capital, according to the specialized site VariFlight.

The Shanghai Municipality has also suspended all tourist group travel to the nearby city of Suzhou, where the three infected people had traveled.

China on Friday reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 recorded the day before.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place in a “bubble” which will separate athletes from the rest of the population. The estimated 3,000 athletes will either have to be vaccinated or undergo a three-week quarantine on their arrival. They will then have to undergo daily screening.

SL (with MAP)