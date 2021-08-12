China summons Myanmar’s coup junta “government” to give money through Lancang-Mekong Fund

China summons Myanmar coup – Irrawaddy media anti-coup The report noted that China has already begun to clearly recognize the Myanmar coup junta as a “government”. During the ceremony, a grant worth $6 million, or approximately 198 million baht, was made through the Lancang-Mekong Special Fund (LMC) for the implementation of 21 projects.

Meeting between two parties via video conferencing China has clearly identified Vanna Maung Lwin as the “Minister” of Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry. On the Chinese side, Mr. Chen Hai, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar attend the signing ceremony of the agreement

Irrawaddy also noticed that Since the Cabinet announced the establishment of the government In which Senior General Min Aung Lai took his seat as prime minister on August 1, then 7 days on August 8, China began calling the junta a government for the first time when Min Aung Lai received vaccines from China

Earlier in June, China also had Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai, meet with General Min Aung Lai in Nay Pyi Taw. by being the first ambassador to represent

The latest China-funded project, Xinhua reported, covers a wide range of new aspects of security (NTS), such as human resources. Vaccine production for animal disease, culture, agriculture, natural disaster prevention. science and technology Conservation of the environment, forests, border trade, tourism and finance.

Mr. Vanna Maung Lwin pledged at the signing ceremony that Myanmar will work on its assigned duties for sustainable development and shared prosperity in the Lancang–Mekong countries. by these approved projects above There will be a timely and efficient operation.

According to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, the Lancang-Mekong Special Fund (LMC) has so far supported the implementation of 73 projects in Myanmar.

China has initiated the Lancang–Mekong Special Fund. during the first Lancang-Mekong Leaders’ Meeting in March 2016, aiming to support small- and medium-sized cooperation projects submitted by the six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation members.

Members of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation include China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.

