China upholds death sentence for Canadians for drug trafficking Foreigner pointed out the intention to press release Big Boss Huawei – fresh news

China upholds death sentence for Canadians for drug trafficking Foreigner pointed out the intention to pressure the release of Big Boss Huawei.

China upholds death sentence for Canadian drug trafficking – August 10, the AP reported. The Court of Appeal in Liaoning Province, China, upheld the death sentence of a Canadian arrested for smuggling 222 kg of icing drugs, prompting the Canadian government to condemn the ruling.

The incident occurred during the time that Ms. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s vice president of finance and accounting, The world’s telecom giant from China Still in Canadian custody on charges of violating US sanctions against Iran since Dec. 1, 2018.

Mr. Robert Shellenberg A Canadian who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Chinese court for smuggling drugs into China since November. 2018, but later Mr. Schellenberg Instead, he was sentenced to death again in January. 2019 after Ms. Meng was arrested in Canada.

Mr Schellenberg’s appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal and a new ruling was submitted to China’s Supreme Court in accordance with the law’s procedure for review before execution.

Dominic Barton, Canadian Ambassador to Beijing condemning the verdict “I strongly condemn the decision of the Chinese authorities. and urges the Chinese authorities to lent the sentence to Mr Schellenberg.”

Mr Barton also accused the death penalty process of being arbitrary. He also expressed concern over China’s arbitrary use of the death penalty.

In addition to the case of Mr. Schellenberg There are also two Canadian citizens, Mr. Michael Kovrig, Canadian diplomat and Mr Michael Spaver, a businessman. faced with allegations of being a spy was arrested in Dec. 2018, the same time as Ms. Meng in Canada

A Chinese court previously sentenced and executed two Canadian citizens, Fan Wei and Xu Weihong, in drug cases in 2019. As for the progress of Ms Meng’s case, the Canadian court will open a final hearing on whether. Send Ms Meng to the US authorities next week?