Coinbase becomes an NBA sponsor for several years

As an NBA press release explains, the Coinbase company has become the exclusive crypto partner of the basketball association. The Coinbase logo will appear during NBA games, but also WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball games. The 75th season is about to begin for the NBA.

This will allow the company to “educate fans about the incredible advances that are taking place within the cryptoeconomy,” according to the league. Coinbase will create interactive experiences for them, as well as exclusive content. Coinbase chief marketing officer Kate Rouch says crypto fans and NBA fans have one thing in common:

“Having the freedom to participate and benefit from one’s beliefs is at the heart of Coinbase’s mission. And no one believes in this more than NBA and WNBA fans. “

Teams sponsored by crypto companies

More leagues and sports teams are showing ties to the cryptocurrency industry in recent months. At the start of the summer, Coinbase rival FTX had set its sights on baseball league (MLB), with a partnership established over five years. A month earlier, it was Tezos (XTZ) who approached the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

Others are more cautious, like the American football association NFL, which simply banned crypto partnerships at franchises in early September. The fact remains that overall, cryptocurrencies are less scary than before, and that partnerships with sports teams and associations make it possible to put the spotlight on the sector.

