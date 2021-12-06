Coinbase votes to expand users for Ethereum Name Service (ENS) token airdrop

Towards a retroactive airdrop for the ENS token

Recently, we indicated that Ethereum Name Service would decentralize its governance through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and create its own token, the ENS.

The objective was to leave governance to the community, in particular through the establishment of delegates. In addition, on November 8, an airdrop was launched for users holding a .ETH domain name before October 31.

However, when allocating the tokens, a special calculation had been set up for Ethereum accounts that had defined their primary ENS name.

In this sense, eligible users could claim a 2x multiplier on the tokens they could receive.

It is in this context that the American company Coinbase intervenes. Indeed, the latter is delegated to the DAO and holds nearly 453,000 ENS tokens.

In fact, during the airdrop, many users could not benefit from this famous multiplier. Therefore, the DAO submitted a new proposal to correct this error.

In particular, it proposes to define the criteria to be used for accounts with a name used as primary ENS.

This new measure appears to be reaching unanimity with 3.45 million votes in favor of the resolution. Moreover, Coinbase is strongly contributing to this movement.

Thus, thanks to these new criteria, this should lead to a retroactive airdrop which would make it possible to expand the number of users eligible for the ENS token.

Anyway, the team does not seem to regret its choice to have decentralized its governance.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen an explosion of CAD innovation and experimentation. ENS is not a DAO experimentation project, it is a naming project, and we thought the DAOs had matured enough that we could trust one of them for the key parameters of the ENS protocol, ”said Brantly Millegan, ENS Director of Operations

