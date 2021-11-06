CoinEx (CET) adds French to its app, plans to invest $ 5 million in metaverse

This article is written in partnership with CoinEx (learn more)

CoinEx launches its mobile application in French

We have already introduced you to the CoinEx platform ecosystem on numerous occasions. Rather complete platform offering many services and having its own token, the CET, CoinEx has been looking to internationalize for a few months.

In order to better serve French-speaking users, the CoinEx mobile app and website are now fully available in French.

In addition, the platform has also improved its trading tools by integrating stop-losses on orders. An essential feature for many traders, the spot-loss makes it possible to define the trigger price of an order in advance, an option widely used to protect against a sudden drop in prices for example.

Founded in 2017 by ViaBTC, a famous Bitcoin mining pool, CoinEx is relatively interesting for beginners. Nearly 400 cryptocurrencies are available on the platform and it has a plethora of related products considered essential nowadays.

A multi-chain wallet, the ViaWallet supports many networks, including the CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), the blockchain developed by CoinEx that hosts the CET token and other decentralized solutions.

Indeed, the CoinEx ecosystem has its own decentralized exchange (DEX), OneSwap. Based on the CoinEx Smart Chain, this DEX also supports Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX) blockchains as well as Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

CoinEx is betting on the metaverse

For several weeks, the metaverse has been at the heart of the news. Whether it is Facebook (Meta), Microsoft or even Nike, many companies are very interested in these virtual universes.

Blockchain startups with a more decentralized approach are not left out. The Sandbox, Decentraland, Star Atlas, NetVRk, all of these projects have been gaining popularity since Facebook introduced the concept of metaverse.

Increasingly, the metaverse principle is seen as one of the most promising applications in the ecosystem. For many, its full potential will emerge by integrating blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), not to mention the decentralization of its mechanisms.

To support the development of the metaverse and especially to gain a foothold in it, the CoinEx team has launched a $ 5 million fund dedicated to this part of the industry. With this fund, the platform invites NFTs projects and metaverse concepts to migrate to the CoinEx Smart Chain.

Thus, CoinEx subsidizes according to certain criteria defined on this page certain projects which will have completely migrated to the CSC. In addition, CoinEx plans to invest at least $ 200,000 in the projects it deems the most promising.

