CoinList Raises $ 100 Million at $ 1.5 Billion Valuation

CoinList Raises $ 100 Million

On its Twitter account, the CoinList platform unveiled the closing of a fundraising round of $ 100 million (Series A). This new round of funding allows the company to be valued at $ 1.5 billion.

Thanks to this funding, CoinList therefore becomes a unicorn, since the startup exceeds $ 1 billion in valuation.

📣 We’re thrilled to announce our $ 100M Series A at a $ 1.5B valuation to fuel global expansion and advancement of crypto.

The round was led by @Accomplices and Agman, with strong participation from our community of regional partners and active users.https: //t.co/sPafvmRuKX

– CoinList (@CoinList) October 26, 2021

According to the press release, the funding was led by Accomplice VC and Agman Partners. Moreover, investors include Alphemy Capital, CMT Digital, DFG Capital Management, Fenbushi Capital and Metaplanet.

“While we have excellent US investors, our new investors are mostly active users and partners in the regions where we are growing the fastest – Asia, Europe and the Middle East. We are very happy that they are joining us, ”said Graham Jenkin, CEO of CoinList.

The objective of this fundraising is to allow the company to continue its global expansion and to recruit staff in order to double its workforce.

In addition to this development, CoinList wishes to invest in new activities such as the lending of cryptocurrencies (lending) or even staking. According to the CEO of the company, these activities have a lot of potential in the future.

“These are very immature businesses, but they are growing very quickly for us,” added Graham Jenkin.

This funding comes at the right time for the company. Indeed, over the past 12 months, CoinList has experienced significant growth.

In this sense, the user base has grown 42-fold over this period and now has nearly 3.5 million active accounts. Moreover, this growth was felt in terms of monthly trading volume, which reached $ 1 billion.

Finally, concerning the lending sector, more than $ 370 million in loans have been granted and more than $ 3 billion in tokens have been staked on CoinList.

As a result, the CoinList platform remains well positioned to expand its ecosystem and satisfy its community.

