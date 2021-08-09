Colombian Navy “Semi-submarine” found 2 tons of “cocaine” worth 2 billion baht

Colombian Navy SEARCH – On August 9, ABC reported that the Colombian navy seized more than two tons of cocaine, worth about $68 million, from a 15-metre-long semi-submersible that was intercepted outside. Pacific coast of Narinho Province Southwest of Colombia On Saturday, August 7, local time

Rear Admiral Orlando Cubyos, commander of the Poseidon anti-drug task force, said two Colombian citizens and a foreign national were found on a submarine en route to Central America. Upon inspection of the motorboat, two tonnes of cocaine were found in 102 bags.

Previously, last week Colombian President Iban Duque said the military and police seized 116 tons of cocaine in the seventh phase of the “Orion” multinational naval operation, which involved 38 countries. including Germany, Argentina, Jamaica and Mexico.

During the seventh phase of Operation Orion, from May 15, 2021 to June 30, 2021, 69 ships, three semi-submersibles, five planes, as well as warships, coast guards, aircraft and helicopter Arrested 539 people of various nationalities and seized 95 tons of marijuana.

The Colombian Navy said Since Operation Orion began in 2018, more than 400 tons of cocaine and more than 158 tons of marijuana have been seized.

